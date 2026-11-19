Rayagada, Odisha: Around 2,000 people have been shifted to cyclone shelters in Odisha's Rayagada district as the administration intensifies precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone 'Akvan', District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said here on Thursday.

Talking to ANI in Rayagada, Kulkarni stated that the cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Ganjam-Puri coast, prompting an orange warning for Rayagada.

"Cyclone Akvan is going to make landfall somewhere on the Ganjam-Puri coast, and Rayagada has been given an orange warning. Accordingly, our preparations started the day before yesterday. Currently, about 2,000 people have been shifted into various cyclone shelters. We have 3 permanent and 131 temporary cyclone shelters," he said.

Highlighting priority evacuations, the District Collector noted that residents from landslide-prone villages in hilly and sloping areas, as well as vulnerable villages around the Vansadhara River, have been relocated.

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"We have got a specific list of those villages which are prone to landslides, which are in the very hilly, sloping areas. They have been evacuated on priority. In some cases, even vulnerable villages around the Vansadhara River have been evacuated," Kulkarni said.

He further informed that special care has been taken for expectant mothers in the district. "About 210 pregnant ladies have finally been shifted, after which about 50 deliveries have already happened," he added.

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To tackle any emergency, disaster response teams and heavy machinery have been deployed across the district.

"We have three ODRAF teams and one NDRF team, and all are in readiness. We have 11 fire teams, and they are also in readiness. All the line departments, especially those which are engineering departments, have been kept in readiness. We have about 45 JCBs in Rayagada district; because of this, in any vulnerable place where there is a landslide, we have repositioned them at specific vulnerable hotspots," Kulkarni said.

Earlier, the severe cyclonic storm “Akvan” over the westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon of November 20, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Maximum sustained wind speed is expected to be 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

IMD has advised coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha to remain alert and follow the latest official weather advisories.

K Nagaratna, Director of the Andhra Pradesh IMD, said that South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to see light to moderate rain at isolated places on November 19 and 20. From the afternoon of November 20 onward, the system is expected to move inland toward South Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, leading to a gradual decrease in rainfall thereafter. Heavy rainfall warnings remain in effect through November 20.