20,000 Gelatin Sticks Seized in Coimbatore, ATS Launches Probe

In a major crackdown, Coimbatore police seized a lorry carrying 20,000 gelatin sticks that was illegally being transported from Salem to Kerala. The operation took place on Monday near Mathukarai, where the vehicle was intercepted following a tip-off.

The driver, Subbiah, has been arrested, and as per the initial probe report, the consignment was manufactured and packed by Vetrivel Explosives Pvt. Ltd. It was being smuggled to Kerala’s Malappuram district. The driver is now being questioned by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The case has been registered by the Mathukarai police, while ATS is probing possible terror angles given the volume of explosives involved.