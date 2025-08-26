Updated 26 August 2025 at 12:21 IST
20,000 Gelatin Sticks Seized in Coimbatore, ATS Launches Probe
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a through probe to rule out any larger security threat.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
In a major crackdown, Coimbatore police seized a lorry carrying 20,000 gelatin sticks that was illegally being transported from Salem to Kerala. The operation took place on Monday near Mathukarai, where the vehicle was intercepted following a tip-off.
The driver, Subbiah, has been arrested, and as per the initial probe report, the consignment was manufactured and packed by Vetrivel Explosives Pvt. Ltd. It was being smuggled to Kerala’s Malappuram district. The driver is now being questioned by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
The case has been registered by the Mathukarai police, while ATS is probing possible terror angles given the volume of explosives involved.
Further details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 12:21 IST