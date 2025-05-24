'20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks': India Claps Back at Pak 'Disinformation' Over Indus Water Treaty

India has strongly defended its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, with its envoy to the United Nations stating that more than 20,000 Indians have died due to Pakistan-backed terrorism over the last four decades.

India Hits Back After Pakistan’s UN Remarks on Water Treaty

India has taken a firm stance at the United Nations, accusing Pakistan of long-standing support for cross-border terrorism and justifying the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Water Treaty. The sharp rebuttal came from India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who cited the loss of over 20,000 Indian lives due to terrorism.

His remarks were in response to a statement made by a Pakistani representative at the UN, who raised concerns over the suspension of the treaty, calling water a source of life and “not a weapon of war.”

India Says Pakistan Violated Treaty Spirit

Ambassador Harish said the treaty, signed in good faith in 1960, was meant to be upheld in the spirit of friendship. However, Pakistan repeatedly violated this spirit by launching three wars and sponsoring thousands of terror attacks against India.

“For the first time in 65 years, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty because Pakistan — a country that has become the global epicentre of terror — continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism against us,” Harish said.

India Lists Toll of Pakistan-backed Terror

He stressed that Pakistan has used terrorism to undermine civilian lives, religious harmony, and India's economic growth. “More than 20,000 Indian lhave been killed in terrorist attacks in the last four decades, " he said.

Pahalgam Attack Triggered India’s Action