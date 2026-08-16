20,000 Railway Locations To Get New Water Filtration Systems After CAG Audit Flags Quality Issues

New Delhi: Following the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on drinking water quality, a whole-day review was conducted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chairman, Railway Board (CRB) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other senior officials, following which immediate corrective measures were ordered to ensure safe drinking water across the railway network.

As part of the measures, a new "Tank to Tap" water filtration system, including water coolers and a comprehensive water filtration and monitoring system, will be installed at approximately 20,000 locations across the railway network.

The Railways have also ordered the replacement of water tanks as part of the corrective measures.

The ministry has directed strict compliance with regular water quality testing at source and outlet points, centralised monitoring and accountability, and scheduled cleaning and maintenance of storage tanks.

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Safe drinking water has been identified as a top priority area and will be monitored directly at the Railway Board level. Progress and water quality reports will be published periodically to ensure transparency.

The action is part of a larger drive by the Railways to address all CAG observations and improve the overall travel experience.

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Earlier on Friday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of passenger holding area projects at Anand Vihar Terminal and Udhna Railway Station from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna was also present in the meeting.

The review focused on expediting ongoing works, addressing site-related challenges and ensuring timely completion of the facilities, a release said. It also covered civil works, removal of obstructions, utility shifting, structural works, passenger amenities and other associated facilities, a release said.

The Yatri Suvidha Kendra is to be completed before the forthcoming major festival rush to provide safer, more organised and passenger-centric arrangements.