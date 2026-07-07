2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case: Gujarat HC Upholds Death Sentence For 38, Life Term for 11

New Delhi: In a significant verdict, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday affirmed a 2022 special court verdict regarding the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, upholding the death sentences for 38 convicts and life imprisonment for 11 others.

In its ruling, the High Court dismissed all appeals filed by the defendants against their convictions and sentences.

A division bench consisting of Justices A. Y. Kogje and Samir Dave upheld the special court’s ruling, which had found members of the terrorist group Indian Mujahideen (IM) guilty of planning the coordinated bomb attacks that struck Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008.

The High Court also ordered compensation for the victims where the families of the 56 people killed in the blasts will receive ₹10 lakh each, and and the more than 200 injured will receive ₹1 lakh each.

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What was the case

The entire incident dates back to July 26, 2008 when Ahmedabad experienced 21 serial bomb blasts across 20 locations within approximately 70 minutes, causing widespread panic throughout the city.

The attacks resulted in 56 deaths and left over 200 individuals injured. Responsibility for the incident was claimed by the Islamic terrorist organization Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI).

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Notably, in February 2022, a special court designated the case as "rarest of rare," sentencing 38 convicts to death and handing down life imprisonment to 11 others. This was the first time in Indian judicial history that 38 convicts were sentenced to death simultaneously.

With Tuesday's ruling, the High Court affirmed both the convictions and the sentences handed down by the trial court, finalizing the death penalties for 38 individuals and life terms for 11 others in one of the most lethal terror attacks in India's history.

Another probe underway

Meanwhile, another investigation is underway in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, in which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a forensic report in relation to the body parts of the deceased who died during the blast. The Court listed the matter for scrutiny of the forensic report.

According to the NIA, the high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property.

The NIA produced nine accused persons before the Special Judge (NIA) Pitambar Dutt, who extended their judicial custody till the next date. The court has listed the matter on July 13.

The NIA has already filed a charge sheet against 10 accsued persons, including Shaheen Saeed and others. A supplementary charge sheet filed against Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmed Bhat is also pending consideration before the NIA court at Patiala.

The NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmed Bhat and one absconded accused in the Delhi Balast case of November 2025.

Zamir and Tufail were arrested in February 2026. The Agency has already filed a main Charge sheet in this case.It is alleged that Zamir and Tufail were collecting arms and ammunition.