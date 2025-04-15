2008 Mumbai Attacks Marked Turning Point in India-Pakistan Ties, says S Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks marked a major shift in India’s relationship with Pakistan, driven by strong public sentiment in the aftermath of the tragic terror attack.

Speaking during an interactive session with students at Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) in Gujarat, Jaishankar said: “2008 Mumbai terror attacks (were) a turning point in India-Pakistan ties due to strong public sentiment.”

He also criticised Pakistan for continuing to engage in harmful activities. “Pakistan is still indulging in bad habits in many ways,” he said.

Here is what you need to know

The minister is currently on a two-day tour of Gujarat. His visit included a conversation with students and faculty at CHARUSAT, where he spoke about India’s growing global role and evolving foreign policy.

Following the event, Jaishankar shared his reflections on social media, highlighting the enthusiasm and curiosity of the young attendees. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Enjoyed my conversation with @vijai63 and students of @thecharusat University.”

He added: “Spoke about the rise of India, along with growing confidence, expectations, contributions and responsibilities. And how the ambition and mindset of a new India is reflected in our foreign policy.”

Students keen on India's global engagement

The minister also appreciated the student community's engagement, writing: “Glad to see the interest and curiosity of the students in nation’s development and our engagement with the world.”