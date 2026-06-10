'2014 Se 2026 Tak Ki Kahani...': PM Modi On Becoming India's Longest Serving PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that the story of India from 2014 to 2026 is not just a tale of statistics, it is a story of India setting ambitions goals and working tirelessly to achieve them. His remarks came as he addressed the NDA Conclave in New Delhi after surpassing former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest serving Prime Minister of India.

Reminiscing the journey of NDA's rule under his leadership from 2014 to the present day, PM Modi said, “2014 se 2026 ki kahani kewal aankdo ki kahani nahi hai…Ye uss Bharat ki kahani hai jisne pehli baar apni puri chamatha aurke saath daudna shuru kiya. Wo Bharat jo bade lakshya tay kar raha hai aur in lakshyo ki prapti ke liye jee tod mehnat kar raha hai (The story from 2014 to 2026 is not merely a tale of statistics. It is the story of an India that has, for the first time, begun to run at its full potential, an India that sets ambitious goals and works tirelessly to achieve them.)”

Talking about NDA's achievement over the 12 years, the Prime Minister noted that the achievements were secured during a period of “global instability and turmoil”.

“We can never forget the time of the COVID-19 pandemic; while there was chaos and distress everywhere, India successfully forged ahead even while confronting that crisis. Even as the economies of major nations across the world struggle, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.7% in 2025-26. Furthermore, in the last quarter, which ended on March 31st, India’s growth rate stood at 7.8%,” he added.