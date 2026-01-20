'2015 Stormwater Plan Stayed on Paper, Land Allotted For Mall Turned Into Pond': How Glaring Lapses Led To Noida Techie's Death

New Delhi: In a major revelation in Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta's death case, glaring lapses were exposed as it was found that the waterlogged trench in Sector 150, where the techie drowned, was initially allotted for a private mall project. Surprisingly, the plot turned into a pond as rainwater and waste water which were discharged from nearby housing societies were allowed to accumulate in it for a decade, as per reports.

Furthermore, despite repeated surveys and field inspections, the 2015 stormwater management strategy drafted by the irrigation department, was never implemented and remained only on papers.

Head regulator suggested

Back in 2015, the irrigation department suggested installing a head regulator to redirect runoff into the Hindon River. Subsequently, in February 2016, the Noida Authority allocated Rs. 13.5 lakh to fund the initial survey and design phase of the project.

A 2023 letter documented years of back-and-forth discussion on channelizing runoff into the Hindon River. It specifically warned that rainwater was pooling in a dug-up commercial site, which had effectively transformed into an open, uncontrolled waterbody.

Advertisement

Following a joint inspection on October 4, 2023, Noida Authority officials noted that runoff from several new sectors had been diverted into the current drainage system. Warning of a potential surge in water volume, they recommended replacing traditional mechanical gates with more advanced hydraulic or pneumatic systems.

Rs 30 lakh to conduct new survey

In light of these changes, the irrigation department requested a further Rs 30 lakh to conduct a new survey and update project designs. This funding is intended to cover revised drawings and essential hydrological metrics, including peak discharge, water depth, and longitudinal slope, though the updated survey report has yet to be finalized.

Advertisement

The letter further stated senior Noida Authority officials, including deputy general manager (civil and water), senior managers, assistant managers, and engineers from the irrigation department were present at the time of inspection.

2023 monsoon exposed reality

The consequences of these delays became clear during the 2023 monsoon, as Sector 150 and adjacent localities experienced heavy waterlogging. Because rainwater could not be funneled into the Hindon, the basements of numerous residential complexes, including those by ATS, ACE, Godrej, and Tata, were inundated.

Without a controlled outlet, the water stagnated and risked backflow when the river swelled.

Accusing the Noida Authority of negligence, residents reported being forced to deploy heavy-duty dewatering pumps at their own expense. Furthermore, the obstructed drainage system caused sewage to back up into residential properties.

The residents also flagged the lack of basic road safety measures six months before the fatal incident, but no action was taken.

What action is being taken after the death?

After Yuvraj Mehta’s death, authorities have finally promised swift action. Irrigation department executive engineer BK Singh said work on the head regulator would begin within a week. The project is estimated to cost Rs 10.5 crore and will be funded by the Noida Authority.

Singh said the contractor’s financial bid has already been received and remaining formalities, including paperwork and security deposit, will be completed soon. Officials now aim to finish the regulator before the upcoming monsoon season to prevent further incidents.

UP Govt steps in

Yuvraj Mehta's death has also garnered the attention of the Uttar Pradesh government. Reacting to the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level investigation into the matter.



As per the CM’s instructions, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. Following public outrage and protests by residents, a junior engineer within the Noida Traffic Cell- Naveen Kumar- was sacked by the Noida authority with immediate effect earlier today and Noida CEO, Lokesh M has also been sacked from his post in relation to the matter.

What happened to Yuvraj Mehta?

On January 17, Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old techie crashed just 500 meters from his home in Greater Noida.

Due to heavy fog and poor lighting, he missed a sharp turn and his Grand Vitara plunged through a broken wall into a 30-foot-deep, water-filled pit. Unable to swim, the victim climbed onto the roof of his car, shouting for help and using his phone's flashlight to signal for rescue.