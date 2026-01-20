'Sleazegate' Controversy Rocks Karnataka: DGP Ramachandra Rao Suspended Amid Alleged Objectionable Video Row

New Delhi: In a major development in senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police (DGP), Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) alleged objectionable video row, the Karnataka government on Tuesday placed him under suspension with immediate effect.

The state government took this disciplinary action citing serious allegations of misuse of authority after the viral video of Rao allegedly showing him behaving inappropriately with a woman inside his office went into circulation online.

Rao acted in an "obscene manner which is unbecoming of a government servant and also caused embarrassment to the government", his suspension order read, as per news report.

The state government is convinced that Rao's conduct is in violation of the rules, the official order said. According to official sources, the suspension order has been issued on charges of abuse of power.

Advertisement

During the period of suspension, Rao can't leave the headquarters "under any circumstances" without the written permission of the state government, according to the order.

Why the storm?

Political storm had erupted in Karnataka after an alleged video of Ramachandra Rao- DGP-rank IPS officer and father of gold smuggling accused Ranya Rao- surfaced online. As per the purported video, Rao can be seen in intimate moments with women inside his official chamber.

Advertisement

Rao, however, dismissed the allegations, claiming the footage to be "fabricated and false." He added, "This is a morphed video. People are targeting me.”

What does the footage show?

The now-viral footage which has sparked controversy shows Rao hugging and kissing different women while in uniform during office hours.

According to sources, the footage, purportedly recorded in secret within the DGP’s office, shows Rao interacting closely with various women on multiple occasions while performing his official duties.

Although there are no claims of force, the fact that these incidents reportedly took place within a government office during work hours has sparked intense backlash.

Siddaramaiah's take

The scandal has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who reviewed the footage after being briefed by the relevant department. Reportedly incensed by the visuals, the CM has demanded a full explanation of how such conduct occurred within the police headquarters.

A History of Controversy

This is not the first time K. Ramachandra Rao has faced scrutiny. Last year, he was accused of aiding his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, following her arrest for smuggling gold into India. Allegations surfaced that he used his official rank and police escorts to help her bypass customs and security protocols.