Updated 29 September 2026 at 15:10 IST 21 Assam Rifles Patrol Attacked Near Nampong During Fencing Work; 1 Jawan Killed, 4 Injured One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and 4 injured after suspected militants fired at a 21 Assam Rifles patrol near Nampong Nallah in Changlang district along the India-Myanmar border during fencing work.