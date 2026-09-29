21 Assam Rifles Patrol Attacked Near Nampong During Fencing Work; 1 Jawan Killed, 4 Injured
One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and 4 injured after suspected militants fired at a 21 Assam Rifles patrol near Nampong Nallah in Changlang district along the India-Myanmar border during fencing work.
- India News
- 1 min read
Changlang: One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and 4 were injured after suspected militants fired at a 21 Assam Rifles patrol around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah in Changlang district along the India-Myanmar border during fencing work.
Advertisement
(This is a developing story)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.