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  • 21 Assam Rifles Patrol Attacked Near Nampong During Fencing Work; 1 Jawan Killed, 4 Injured

21 Assam Rifles Patrol Attacked Near Nampong During Fencing Work; 1 Jawan Killed, 4 Injured

One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and 4 injured after suspected militants fired at a 21 Assam Rifles patrol near Nampong Nallah in Changlang district along the India-Myanmar border during fencing work.

Abhishek Tiwari
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21 Assam Rifles Patrol Attacked Near Nampong During Fencing Work; 1 Jawan Killed, 4 Injured
21 Assam Rifles Patrol Attacked Near Nampong During Fencing Work; 1 Jawan Killed, 4 Injured | Image: ANI

Changlang: One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and 4 were injured after suspected militants fired at a 21 Assam Rifles patrol around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah in Changlang district along the India-Myanmar border during fencing work.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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