21 Children from Bihar Brought to Kerala on Pretext of Studies in Madrassa, Found in ‘Suspicious Condition’; Rescued | Image: Representational

Palakkad, Kerala: At least 21 children aged between 10 and 15 were rescued by the Railway Police at Palakkad railway station after they were found under suspicious conditions.

The children, all natives of Bihar, were brought to Kerala to pursue religious studies at a madrassa in Kozhikode.

The officials revealed that the children belonged to economically disadvantaged families and were sent with the hope of securing a better future. They also noted that their right to education was violated.

Following this, the police registered a case against those who brought the minors to the state.

Advertisement

The investigation is currently underway, examining all possible angles, including the involvement of extremist or unlawful elements.

The rescued children have been shifted to a government-run shelter in Palakkad.

Advertisement

This comes after the 25-year-old Assam native with a Pakistan link was arrested by Kerala police for spreading extremist ideas on social media. He was also reportedly in touch with a person in Bangladesh as well as having terror links in Pakistan.

The police have also revealed that he was planning to buy some AK-47 rifles from Pakistan and was assisting some unidentified people in facilitating hawala and drug operations with the intention to destabilise the nation.