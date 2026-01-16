'Big Attack’: Lashkar Terrorist Recalls India’s Operation Sindoor, Admits Scale of Destruction

New Delhi: A senior leader of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Abdul Rauf, has recalled India’s counter-terror operation carried out on the night of May 6–7, 2025, describing it as a “big attack”.

Rauf acknowledged the scale of the operation, stating, “Bada hamala tha” (It was a big attack).

Referring to India’s official stance, he added, “Modi ne kaha humne deshsadgardon ke thikanon pe hamala kiya tha” (Prime Minister Modi said it was a strike on terrorist bases).

The comments underline the impact of the Indian action, which New Delhi had described as a focused counter-terror strike targeting terror infrastructure.

LeT Deputy Chief Exposes Pakistan Army Links

Rauf’s statement comes days after Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri publicly exposed the terror group’s links with the Pakistan Army.

Kasuri openly admitted the organisation’s ties with the Pakistani military, leaving little room for denial and reinforcing long-standing Indian allegations that Pakistan harbours and supports terrorist groups.

The admission has been seen as a major blow to Pakistan’s decades-long denial, with a top Lashkar terrorist himself spotlighting the nexus between the Pakistani military and terror groups.

Operation Sindoor

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The Indian military destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes targeted facilities operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudassir Ahmad.

Of the nine locations hit, four were in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, while five were in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad and Kotli.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Indian cities on the nights of May 7, 8, and 9, 2025. India’s air defence systems successfully neutralised all incoming threats, preventing damage on Indian soil.

India also carried out SEAD, or Suppression of Enemy Air Defences, operations using kamikaze drones to neutralise Pakistan’s air defence capabilities. These operations were reported to be highly effective, with Lahore’s air defence system completely disabled. Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence system was found to be ineffective during these strikes.

On the night of May 9 and 10, 2025, India successfully targeted multiple Pakistani air bases. Within a span of three hours, 11 military installations were hit, including Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad.

Satellite images from multiple sources, comparing pre- and post-strike visuals, demonstrated the scale of destruction caused by the Indian attacks.

Operation Sindoor Showcased on Army Day

Earlier, the Indian Army released a new video on Operation Sindoor during the 78th Army Day celebrations held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The video was showcased at the grand parade and later shared on the army’s official digital platforms, highlighting the scale and precision of the operation.

Pakistan Admits Nur Khan Airbase was Hit

In a rare acknowledgement, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar admitted that the Nur Khan airbase was hit during Operation Sindoor and suffered significant damage. The admission marks a departure from Pakistan’s usual practice of denying or remaining silent on Indian military actions.