'21 Rescued Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Return to India; 320 Indians Still Missing in Nepal': MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has shared critical updates regarding the status of Indian nationals impacted by devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu who arrived in Kathmandu from the disaster-hit zone have successfully landed in New Delhi. On the ongoing rescue operations, Jaiswal said, "In addition to these 21 Indian nationals, yesterday we gave you an update about 63 Indian nationals who are working at the Trishuli One hydropower project. They were also rescued yesterday."

Furthermore, 96 individuals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land and are awaiting evacuation, he said.

Jaiswal further confirmed that 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable or missing, alongside approximately 100 persons of Indian origin holding other nationalities who may have travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

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External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar personally met the returning pilgrims from Tamil Nadu in New Delhi. Sharing photographs and videos from the interaction on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Received a group of 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods in Nepal. Was moved to hear their experience first hand. Thank the @NepalArmyHQ and Government for this rescue effort. Appreciate @IndiaInNepal’s facilitation of their smooth return to India."

Speaking to reporters regarding relief operations in Nepal, EAM Jaishankar said, “The rescue efforts are being done by the Nepal authorities and Nepal forces. So, even these people (a group of 21 that has just reached India) were rescued by the Nepal Army. From our side, whatever support we can give to the Govt of Nepal, we are doing.”

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India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal following devastating flash floods, with two aircraft already delivering relief supplies and a third expected to depart on Friday evening, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson confirmed that about 400 Indians on the Chinese side of the affected region remain safe.

“On the Chinese side, we have 400 Indian nationals. They are safe. They have been in touch with their family... Our embassy has been in touch with several of them... Many of their family members also contacted us through the helpline numbers that our Embassy is running in Beijing... Our embassy is in touch with local authorities in China, and they are working out as to how these people who are there can be evacuated,” Jaiswal said.

On the relief effort, he detailed: “As this tragedy unfolded, the same day we mobilized our humanitarian assistance efforts, and the first aircraft departed on 26th August in the evening. It carried 10 tons of relief materials, which included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. Thereafter, there was a second departure which happened yesterday, 27th August, at around 10.30 a.m. This particular flight carries 37.5 tons of relief material, which includes tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, gen sets, medicines, and food items. We are considering the third flight, expected to leave this evening.... The items that this particular flight will be carrying will include portable gensets, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets, medicines, and things that have been requested by the Nepali side from us... The total load of this particular flight would be something around 12 to 13 tons...”

Responding to queries on Indians stranded in Nepal, Jaiswal said, “As requested by Nepal, we are preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which a reggie team is being flown in first to assess the on-the-ground situation as to what equipment will be required. We are also sending a medical team to Nepal. In addition, we have also offered Bailey bridges along with associated technical teams, so that connectivity can be restored quickly in the affected parts of Nepal... We have also made a specific offer to the Nepal authorities to dispatch NDRF teams along with their associated equipment that can help in ongoing search and rescue operations and bring relief assistance to people impacted by the tragedy. We await a response from the government of Nepal on this front. We stand ready to offer any assistance that the Nepal authorities might require.”