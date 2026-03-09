21-Year-Old Karnataka Student Drowns In Water-Filled Pit, Villagers Blames 'Illegal Soil Mining'

New Delhi: Days after a three-year-old boy died from falling into a deep, water-filled pit in Greater Noida's Dalelgarh village, a similar tragedy has struck Karnataka, where a 21-year-old nursing student drowned in a pit allegedly created by illegal soil mining.

The incident took place near Karnataka’s Lakkundi in the Gadag district, triggering outrage among locals who blamed authorities for failing to curb illegal mining in the region.

Student Drowns After Slipping into Deep Pit

The deceased has been identified as Aditya, a final-year BSc nursing student from Belagavi district, and was the only child.

According to reports, he had gone with six friends for a bath in the pit located on Kanaginahal Road after celebrating Rang Panchami on Sunday. During the outing, Aditya reportedly slipped and drowned in the water-filled pit.

Following the incident, fire and emergency personnel launched a search operation that lasted nearly two hours, and teams eventually recovered the body from the pit, which is reportedly over 20 feet deep.

Aditya had recently passed his final-year BSc nursing examinations with distinction and was preparing to return home after completing his course.

Villagers Demand Action Against Officials

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who blamed the district administration and the mining department for failing to stop illegal soil mining in the area.

Residents claimed that several villages in Gadag taluk, including Shyagoti, Chikkahandigol and Kalasapur, have similar pits formed due to mining activities, and such pits have earlier claimed the lives of children and youths.