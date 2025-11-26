Caught on CCTV, 21-Year-Old Set on Fire During His Own Birthday Celebration by Friends

A 21-year-old college student was allegedly set on fire by his own friends during what was claimed to be a birthday celebration. | Image: Republic

Maharashtra: A shocking case of violence disguised as celebration emerged from Mumbai’s Kurla area after a 21-year-old college student was set on fire by his own friends during what was claimed to be a birthday celebration. The incident, which took place late on November 25, was caught entirely on CCTV, leading to swift police action.

According to Mumbai Police, the victim, identified as Abdul Rahman, was called downstairs by five friends around midnight under the pretext of cutting a birthday cake. What began as a seemingly harmless gathering soon escalated into violence.

Police officials said the group first threw eggs and stones at Rahman. Moments later, they poured a flammable liquid—believed to be petrol— that they took from a scooter, and set him on fire. CCTV footage showed Rahman engulfed in flames, desperately trying to save himself.

The victim suffered severe burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Police at Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station immediately launched an investigation after the footage surfaced. All five accused were remanded to police custody until November 29.

The disturbing incident was captured on CCTV, in which the young man was seen burning fiercely. Authorities confirmed that further investigation is underway to determine the motive and whether additional individuals were involved.