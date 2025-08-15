210 days, 17,000 km, 16 Nations: How Did Nisha Kumari Go From Scaling Mt Everest To Taking Global Ride On Two-Wheels?

On Independence Day, India proudly celebrates its heroes who have brought honor and glory to the nation. This year's hero is a woman named Nisha Kumari, who has made the nation proud by undertaking a journey on two wheels across the globe to spread an important message, that of climate change.

Nisha Kumari, who hails from Vadodara, Gujarat, is an athlete, Mount Everest summiteer, climate activist, and cyclist who has traveled across continents on a bicycle. She undertook a 16,000 km cycling journey from Vadodara to London, spanning 16 countries, to raise awareness about climate change.

Her incredible two-wheeled journey is a story of courage, endurance, and inspiration. In just one year, Nisha went from conquering the world’s highest peak to cycling across three continents to spread her message on climate change. Her story began with a dream to test her limits and inspire others. In May 2023, she scaled Mount Everest on her first attempt, a climb that cost her nine fingertips to frostbite but left her determination unshaken. Recovery could have been her goal, but she set her sights on a 210-day, 16,000 km journey from Vadodara to London across 16 countries to spread a single message: “Change before climate change.”

On January 20, 2025, London Bridge marked her final milestone. Her mission was complete, and her message resonated across continents. She was supported by her coach, Nilesh Barot, throughout this journey of grit, resilience, and determination.

Although her journey was filled with challenges, it inspired communities and fellow travelers worldwide.

Inspired by the mountains, driven by purpose, and fueled by the dream of a cleaner, greener Earth, Nisha Kumari reminded people that no dream is too big, no road too long, and no effort too small to change the world.

In an interview with Republic, speaking about her motivation, she said, “The climate is changing drastically, and I have witnessed it in every country. I have seen real instances of climate change.”

Recalling moments from the journey, she added, “I faced many obstacles, but I dreamed of reaching the top of the world and unfurling our Indian flag there. After descending, it took seven to eight months for treatment, and doctors said no further recovery was possible and that I would need to amputate my fingers. But I didn’t stop when they told me I could no longer climb mountains. Since my mission is about climate change, I wanted to spread this message worldwide. So, I planned to cycle from Vadodara to London to meet more people and ensure this message reaches a global audience.”

From planting 1,050 trees to speaking at over 100 schools, Nisha carried not just the tricolor but the hope of a greener, cleaner future. Her route took her through some of the most challenging terrains on Earth, yet giving up was never an option.

“Whenever I climb mountains, I bring back every piece of plastic I find to the base to protect nature,” she said.