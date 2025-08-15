‘We Gave Freehand To Our Forces’: PM Narendra Modi Hails Operation Sindoor In Independence Day Speech

In a significant moment, Modi saluted the bravery of Indian soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor, marking the first public reference to the mission during the national address.

“I feel proud to have the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor from the Red Fort,” the Prime Minister said, commending the armed forces for their decisive role in the operation.



‘Freehand to Forces’ and Decades-Long Feud with Terror

PM Modi revealed that after April 22, his government granted the armed forces “complete freedom to decide the strategy and set the target” for the mission. “Our forces achieved what had not happened in decades,” he declared, adding that Pakistan remains shaken by the aftermath.



“The devastation in Pakistan is so severe that new revelations are emerging every day. Our country has been tolerating terrorism for decades. But now, we have established a new normal. We will now not separate terrorism from those backing it,” Modi asserted.



“Every time, we must remember the importance of being Atmanirbhar,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the nation. He stressed that self-reliance goes beyond Rupees, Pounds, or Dollars, and is rooted in India’s own capabilities. According to him, Made in India worked so effectively during Operation Sindoor that the enemy did not even realise what was destroying them, a feat made possible only through self-reliance.