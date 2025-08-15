‘We Gave Freehand To Our Forces’: PM Narendra Modi Hails Operation Sindoor In Independence Day Speech

Updated 15 August 2025 at 08:09 IST
On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort, delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech.
In a significant moment, Modi saluted the bravery of Indian soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor, marking the first public reference to the mission during the national address.
“I feel proud to have the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor from the Red Fort,” the Prime Minister said, commending the armed forces for their decisive role in the operation.
‘Freehand to Forces’ and Decades-Long Feud with Terror
PM Modi revealed that after April 22, his government granted the armed forces “complete freedom to decide the strategy and set the target” for the mission. “Our forces achieved what had not happened in decades,” he declared, adding that Pakistan remains shaken by the aftermath.
“The devastation in Pakistan is so severe that new revelations are emerging every day. Our country has been tolerating terrorism for decades. But now, we have established a new normal. We will now not separate terrorism from those backing it,” Modi asserted.
“Every time, we must remember the importance of being Atmanirbhar,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the nation. He stressed that self-reliance goes beyond Rupees, Pounds, or Dollars, and is rooted in India’s own capabilities. According to him, Made in India worked so effectively during Operation Sindoor that the enemy did not even realise what was destroying them, a feat made possible only through self-reliance.
Firm Stand Against Nuclear Blackmail and Indus Waters Treaty
The Prime Minister also addressed regional security threats, firmly stating, “We won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail.”
Turning to water security, Modi reiterated his long-standing position on the Indus Waters Treaty, describing it as “one-sided.” He said, “Blood and water will not run together anymore. The water that rightfully belongs to India is only for India. My country’s land is thirsty without water. The farmers of this country have suffered because of this treaty.”
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 15 August 2025 at 08:02 IST