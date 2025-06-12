217 Adults, 11 Children, 2 Infants Were Onboard Air India Flight Which Crashed In Ahmedabad: Check Flyers List

Air India Flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025. | Image: Republic video grab

Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight Crash: Air India Flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, had a total of 242 people on board — 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

The flight was en route to London Gatwick and went down within minutes of departure, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

Authorities have now released the full list of passengers on board. The list includes individuals from a wide range of backgrounds — Indian citizens, UK nationals, students, families, and infants.

Officials from Air India and the Gujarat State Police have confirmed that all passengers had completed the boarding process. The airline’s manifest also confirmed that 215 passengers were in economy class and 15 in business class.

The full passenger list is now being used to coordinate rescue updates and support for families. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Gandhinagar and three from Vadodara are on-site as rescue and recovery operations continue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured full central government support, stating he is in touch with Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner.

Air India earlier said in a statement, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. We are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”