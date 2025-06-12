Air India Pilots Gave Mayday Call To ATC Moments Before Ahmedabad-London Flight Crashed

Ahmedabad: An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, with 242 people onboard. Sources confirmed that moments before the crash, the pilot issued a Mayday distress call to Air Traffic Control, indicating a serious emergency.

The flight, AI171, was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner traveling to London Gatwick. It had 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The aircraft went down near the Ghoda Camp area, close to the airport perimeter, shortly after its 1:10 PM departure.

Air India Confirms Incident

Air India confirmed the crash in an official statement, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran released a statement mourning the loss, “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India flight AI171 was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected.”

“Our focus now is on supporting the affected people and assisting emergency teams at the site,” he added.

Emergency Response Underway

Emergency personnel and rescue teams rushed to the scene, where thick smoke was seen rising. The condition of the passengers has not yet been officially confirmed. The crash site lies between Meghaninagar and Ahmedabad Cantonment.