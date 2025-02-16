sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 14:31 IST, February 16th 2025

‘$21M for Voter Turnout?’ BJP Alleges 'External Interference' as DOGE Cancels Fund

BJP calls DOGE’s canceled $21M voter turnout fund for India "external interference," linking it to George Soros and questioning foreign influence in elections.

New Delhi, India: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has raised serious concerns over foreign involvement in India’s electoral process after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of a $21 million fund initially intended for "voter turnout in India."  

Taking to X, BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned the motives behind such a fund, stating, “$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!”

The DOGE department, which has been reviewing and canceling various US taxpayer-funded programs worldwide, listed multiple funding cuts, including $22 million for Moldova’s political process, $29 million for Bangladesh’s political landscape, and $39 million for fiscal reforms in Nepal. 

Soros Link Alleged

Malviya further linked the development to billionaire George Soros, alleging his longstanding influence over India’s electoral system. He pointed to a 2012 agreement between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), an organization he claimed is associated with Soros’ Open Society Foundation and primarily funded by USAID.  

"Once again, it is George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process," Malviya wrote.

Bigger Geopolitical Picture

DOGE’s move is part of the Trump administration’s aggressive cost-cutting approach, which has led to the cancellation of several international aid programs. 

President Trump Hosts a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

The development coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s recent meeting with US President Donald Trump , where discussions covered trade, defense, and strategic alliances, underscoring the shifting dynamics in India-US relations.  

Published 14:26 IST, February 16th 2025

