22 Sniper Teams Among Multi-Layered Security Grid for Amarnath Yatra 2026 Deployed In South Kashmir's Anantnag

New Delhi: In a major security push ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched Project Hawk Eye, a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative designed to ensure the safe, secure and smooth conduct of SANJY-2026.

Under the project, a multi-layered security grid has been established across the yatra route by combining advanced surveillance technology with strategic deployment of personnel.

As part of the enhanced security arrangement, 22 specially trained sniper teams have been positioned at designated locations to maintain a high level of preparedness and strengthen the overall security architecture.

To bolster aerial monitoring, five drone detachments have been deployed at key points along the route, enabling real-time surveillance and providing security agencies with instant situational awareness.

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The drone network is expected to assist in quick assessment of any developing situation and facilitate prompt response on the ground.

In addition, 28 Machan Morchas have been set up at vulnerable and sensitive locations to enhance observation capabilities and maintain effective area domination.

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These elevated posts will allow security personnel to keep a close watch on movement across critical stretches of the pilgrimage route.

As part of the technology-driven security framework, 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras along with Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure have been installed at strategic locations.

The surveillance system will provide continuous monitoring and assist in identifying suspicious activities or movements in a timely manner.

Officials said Project Hawk Eye has created an integrated surveillance network with eyes in the sky and on the ground, significantly enhancing security coverage along the pilgrimage route.

The initiative reflects the commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police to leverage modern technology and professional policing practices for the safety and convenience of pilgrims.