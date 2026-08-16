22-Year-Old Makeup Artist Spiked and Raped by Instagram Friend in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Hotel; Accused Absconding

New Delhi: A 22-year-old makeup artist was allegedly spiked and sexually assaulted inside a hotel room in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, police said.

The victim, who was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in critical condition, accused a man she had befriended on Instagram of carrying out the assault.

North West Delhi Police registered a Case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search to trace the accused, who remains at large.

Met via Social Media

According to preliminary details provided by investigating officers, the woman, a professional makeup artist residing in Delhi, had been in touch with the suspect on Instagram for several months.

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The two agreed to meet in person at a hotel in the Mukherjee Nagar area. Investigators state that during their meeting inside the hotel room, the suspect allegedly offered the woman a drink laced with a sedative.

Once she lost consciousness, the accused sexually assaulted her and fled the scene. When the woman regained partial consciousness, she alerted hospital emergency personnel and authorities.

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Given her deteriorating physical state, she was immediately admitted to RML Hospital, where medical staff confirmed her condition was critical. She is currently undergoing specialised treatment and medical examination.

Forensics Team Scours Hotel Scene

Following information received from hospital authorities, a police team reached the hotel in Mukherjee Nagar to secure the crime scene.

Forensic experts and crime scene investigation (CSI) units were called to inspect the hotel room, collect biological samples, and gather physical evidence.

Detectives are currently scanning CCTV footage from the hotel corridors, entrance, and nearby streets to establish the suspect's entry and exit timelines.

Authorities are also retrieving digital footprints, including social media chat histories, call detail records (CDR), and transaction details, to pinpoint the suspect's identity and whereabouts.