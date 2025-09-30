22-Year-Old Student Dies After Hitting Pothole in Bengaluru, State Govt Faces Criticism

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old college student died tragically on Monday morning after falling off her two-wheeler while trying to avoid a pothole in North Bengaluru's Avalahalli area. The victim, identified as Dhanushree, was a second-year B.Com student on her way to college.

The incident occurred near Budigere Cross, a busy stretch of road often used by residents of KR Puram, Whitefield, and Hoskote to access Kempegowda International Airport. According to reports, Dhanushree lost control of her scooter while swerving to avoid a pothole. A tipper truck coming from behind ran over her, causing fatal injuries. She died on the spot, with her head crushed under the vehicle's wheels.

The truck driver fled the scene, and a hit-and-run case has been registered by the Avalahalli Police. The KR Puram Traffic Police are also involved in the investigation, and efforts are underway to track down the accused driver. Her body has been shifted to a private hospital for further procedures.

This tragic incident has reignited public outrage over the city’s poor road conditions. Budigere Cross road, in particular, has faced sharp criticism for its unsafe condition—potholes filled with loose soil and jelly stones, making it dangerous for two-wheeler riders.

The accident happened shortly after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a 30-day deadline (starting August 27) for officials to fill all potholes across Bengaluru and improve road quality. He had earlier suspended an official for shoddy pothole repair work and warned that corporation commissioners and chief engineers would be held responsible for any lapses.

“I have given instructions to fill potholes and to maintain quality in the work,” the Chief Minister had said during his inspection rounds in the city.