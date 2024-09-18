Published 00:17 IST, September 18th 2024
23 Workers Injured as Iron Beams Collapse at Under-Construction School in Gujarat’s Bharuch
As many as 23 laborers were seriously injured after iron beams of an under-construction building collapsed on them at a school in Gujarat’s Bharuch.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
23 Workers Injured as Iron Beams Collapse at Under-Construction School in Gujarat’s Bharuch | Image: Republic
00:17 IST, September 18th 2024