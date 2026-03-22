23-Year-Old Doctor Commits Suicide After Family Objects to Pet Cat in Hyderabad | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old doctor allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad’s Alwal following repeated arguments with her family over keeping a pet cat at home.

The deceased has been identified as T Princy, also known as Shreshtha and she lived with her mother and her grandmother.

The incident took place on Friday evening when she was alone at home.

Dispute Over Pet Cat Led to Frequent Arguments

According to reports, Princy had brought a cat home a few weeks ago, but she soon began suffering from a cold and cough, following which her family members raised concerns and objected to keeping the adopted cat.

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This led to frequent arguments between Princy and her family.

On the day of the incident, Princy’s mother and grandmother had stepped out for some work, and upon returning, they found her hanging from a ceiling fan in her room.

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Police registered the case, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Princy had recently completed her MBBS degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance examinations.

BSc Student Commits Suicide Over Pet Cat Loss

This comes a day after a 20-year-old BSc student in Hyderabad’s Meerpet area allegedly died by suicide, reportedly unable to cope with the grief following the sudden death of her pet cat.

The incident occurred in Venkatadri Colony, Badagpet, falling under the jurisdiction of the Meerpet Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Himabindu, a BSc student.

Himabindu had a deep emotional attachment to her adopted cat, which had been her constant companion.