Ujjain Horror: Warden Thrashes Student For Sleeping In Another's Bed at Vedic Institution, Disturbing Video Surfaces

New Delhi: In a shocking and disturbing incident, a warden at the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan in Ujjain brutally assaulted a minor student with a stick inside the campus premises.

The incident, which reportedly took place at the Rashtriya Adarsh Veda Vidya Complex on Chintaman Ganesh Mandir Road, has sparked concern after the horrific video surfaced online.

Assault Captured On Cam

The video circulating online shows the accused, identified as Datta Das Shevde, beating the minor student with a stick, while the student can be seen writhing in pain and crying out as the blows continue.

The footage was reportedly recorded by someone present in the same room.

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During the incident, the warden was questioning the student over an alleged disciplinary matter, as the student was reportedly accused of sleeping in another student’s bed.

As the questioning continued, the physical assault intensified, with the student heard screaming in agony throughout the ordeal.

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However, no official statement has been issued by the institution so far at the time of writing this report.

About the Institution

The Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan operates under the aegis of the Government of India and functions as a Vedic educational institution in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. It aims to combine traditional Vedic learning with elements of the modern education system.