23-Year-Old MBA Student From Tripura Dies After 'Racial' Attack In Dehradun; 5 Arrested

Dehradun: A 24-year-old postgraduate student from Tripura, Angel Chakma, has succumbed to his injuries 15 days after he was brutally attacked for protesting against racial and caste-based abuse in Dehradun.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 9, when Angel and his brother, Michel, were shopping for household supplies in a local market.

According to the FIR, a group of intoxicated men began targeting the brothers with offensive racial insults. When Angel confronted the group and objected to the verbal abuse, the situation turned violent. The assailants allegedly attacked him using a knife and a metal rod, which inflicted injuries to his head and neck.

Despite battling for his life in a Dehradun hospital, Angel passed away on Thursday. His father, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier currently stationed in the Northeast, has since claimed the body to perform the final rites in their hometown.

Police Action

Dehradun police have apprehended five individuals in connection with the murder. A sixth suspect, a Nepali national, reportedly fled the country and crossed the border before he could be detained. The victim’s brother, Michel, expressed ongoing fear for his safety, noting that the accused are "influential persons" and had previously threatened them.

