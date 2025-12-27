MBBS Admission Row: Protests Rock Lok Bhawan In Jammu, BJP Women's Wing Joins In, LG's Effigy Burnt

Jammu: Hindu groups held a protest in Jammu over the composition of the first MBBS batch at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, claiming that most of the candidates who have been selected for admissions were from a particular community.

Visuals from the Lok Bhawan in Jammu showed agitated protesters from various Hindu groups, especially the the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, burning an effigy of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha. The protesters also hurled slogans against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the LG.

It has also been reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women's wing has also joined in the protest against the LG, who has been appointed by their own government at the Centre. This marks the first time the LG is facing protests ever since he has been appointed to his post.

What's The Issue

Hindu groups have been demanding shifting of Muslim students from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence and reservation of seats for the Hindu students. However, they zoned in on this demand only when the first MBBS batch comprising 50 students who were selected through NEET saw that the student composition was skewed in favour of one religious group.

Advertisement

This batch formulated comprised 42 Muslim candidates from Kashmir, seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate.

What Is Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti

The protesters conglomerated under the banner of under the banner of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti which included members from various trade associations, the Bar Association, social organisations and religious bodies. The loosely-formed group had earlier demonstrated against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Advertisement

What's Their Argument

According to Samiti convener Colonel Sukhvir Singh Mankotia, Hindu devotees have been making offerings at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine out of faith and the Shrine Board, constituted in 1988, should in return ensure the safety and smooth darshan for all the pilgrims. He went on to explain that the Board should promote Sanatan Dharma, gurukuls, gaushalas and preservation of ancient temples. Reports indicate that the Samiti leaders claimed that offerings at the shrine should be utilised exclusively for Sanatan Dharma-related activities.