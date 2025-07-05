233 People, 4 Litres Paint For Single Wall: Contractors’ Bill For MP School Goes Viral, Netizens Say Big Scam

Sakandi: A construction bill detailing the use of 168 labourers and 65 masons to apply just four litres of paint on a single government school wall in Sakandi village, Madhya Pradesh, has ignited widespread disbelief and criticism online.

The bill, prepared by Sudhakar Construction, the firm responsible for the project, has gone viral for its eye-popping claims.

It reveals that a whopping ₹1.07 lakh was allegedly withdrawn for painting a single wall with four litres of oil paint in Sakandi. In another case, ₹2.3 lakh was billed for using 20 litres of paint at a school in Nipaniya village.

What’s more baffling is the manpower involved. For the job in Nipaniya, 275 labourers and 150 masons were reportedly engaged to paint just 10 windows and four doors. The numbers, according to many on social media, seem more suited to building the school from scratch than painting it.

Turns out, the most impressive strokes weren’t on the school walls but on the final bill.

The timeline raises further suspicion. The bill from Sudhakar Construction is dated May 5, 2025, yet it had already been verified by the principal of the Nipaniya school a full month earlier on April 4.

Even more curiously, the bills, which are legally required to include before-and-after photographs, were approved without any photographic evidence.

District Education Officer Phool Singh Marpachi confirmed awareness of the matter. "Bills of these two schools are viral on social media. They are being investigated, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge," he said.