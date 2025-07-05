Mob Lynching in Rajasthan's Bhilwara: Man Beaten to Death on Road Over His Car's Collision With a Vegetable Cart

Updated 5 July 2025 at 12:27 IST
Rajasthan: Sitaram Keer, a 25-year-old man from the cantonment area of Tonk district, was beaten to death by a mob in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, on Friday evening. Sitaram was reportedly traveling to visit a relative with four companions in a car when their vehicle accidentally collided with a cart carrying potatoes and onions.
The situation escalated quickly into a violent confrontation between the passengers in the car and the individuals present at the scene, which resulted in Sitaram's death. The cart’s owner has been identified as Sharif Mohammad.
Reports indicate that Sitaram was brutally dragged and beaten on the road, suffering severe injuries that ultimately led to his death. The police arrived at the scene, took Sitaram’s body for a post-mortem examination, and detained his three companions for a few hours. They were released after the intervention of Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav.
As news of the incident spread, protests erupted outside the Jahazpur police station. During these protests, local MLA Gopichand Meena and Superintendent Yadav arrived to address the crowd. Protesters demanded the arrest of those responsible for the violence and have threatened to escalate their agitation if their demands are not met.
In connection with the murder, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal announced that the program for the Jaljhoolni of Lord Pitambar Rai Maharaj at the Jahazpur fort temple has been indefinitely postponed. VHP Department Minister Vijay Ojha stated that the brutal murder of a Hindu youth has incited widespread anger within the Hindu community. In response, the organization has called for a ban on the procession of Moharram tazias throughout the Bhilwara district. Following this announcement from the VHP, local police have heightened their alertness in the area.
