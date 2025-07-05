Mob Lynching in Rajasthan's Bhilwara: Man Beaten to Death on Road Over His Car's Collision With a Vegetable Cart

Rajasthan: Sitaram Keer, a 25-year-old man from the cantonment area of Tonk district, was beaten to death by a mob in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, on Friday evening. Sitaram was reportedly traveling to visit a relative with four companions in a car when their vehicle accidentally collided with a cart carrying potatoes and onions.

The situation escalated quickly into a violent confrontation between the passengers in the car and the individuals present at the scene, which resulted in Sitaram's death. The cart’s owner has been identified as Sharif Mohammad.

Protests Erupt Outside Police Station

Reports indicate that Sitaram was brutally dragged and beaten on the road, suffering severe injuries that ultimately led to his death. The police arrived at the scene, took Sitaram’s body for a post-mortem examination, and detained his three companions for a few hours. They were released after the intervention of Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav.

As news of the incident spread, protests erupted outside the Jahazpur police station. During these protests, local MLA Gopichand Meena and Superintendent Yadav arrived to address the crowd. Protesters demanded the arrest of those responsible for the violence and have threatened to escalate their agitation if their demands are not met.

Community Response to the Incident