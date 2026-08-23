24 Districts, 24 Resolutions, One Voice: Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto To Begin Reform Yatra Tomorrow

Ranchi, Jharkhand: A campaign for reform in the recruitment system will be launched tomorrow under the slogan, "24 Districts, 24 Resolutions, One Voice," said student leader Devendra Nath Mahto.

In a post on X, "Starting from 24 July - Essential Information Related to the Recruitment System Reform Journey. 24 Districts - 24 Resolutions - One Voice - Reform in Recruitment System", he said.

The initiative seeks to raise concerns over the recruitment process and push for greater transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the "JPSC-JSSC Corruption-Free Recruitment Campaign" will begin from Nemra, the ancestral village of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren in Ramgarh district, on Monday, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto said.

Advertisement

The campaign, aimed at demanding a transparent, fair and corruption-free recruitment system in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), will commence from Lukaiya Tand in Nemra on August 24.

According to Mahto, the "Recruitment System Reform Yatra" will be inaugurated in accordance with Jharkhand's traditional customs and traditions.

Advertisement

The launch will include traditional rituals in the presence of senior pahans, the singing of the national anthem to the beats of the madar, paying tribute to prominent leaders and planting a sal sapling.

Mahto said the yatra will seek to build awareness and public support among aspirants and youth across the state on issues of transparency, accountability and fairness in the recruitment system.