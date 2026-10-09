24-Hour Mobile Internet Blackout Within 4-Km Radius of Delhi’s Jantar Mantar From Tonight Ahead of CJP Protest

New Delhi: Mobile internet services will be suspended for 24 hours within a 4-km radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing in New Delhi from 10 pm on Friday, October 9, to 10 pm on Saturday, October 10, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

The suspension has been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as part of preventive security measures, with instructions issued to suspend all forms of mobile internet technology within the designated area.

The decision comes amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of the CJP's demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The planned protest has prompted extensive restrictions on movement, transport advisories and a large-scale police deployment.

The internet suspension is among several preventive measures being implemented ahead of Saturday's demonstration. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court intervened over restrictions affecting Delhi Metro and railway services, directing authorities to reconsider blanket curbs and ensure that public transport continues to operate in a regulated manner without causing disproportionate inconvenience to residents.

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Supreme Court Says No Complete Prohibition On Metro Movement

The internet suspension comes hours after the Supreme Court questioned the sweeping restrictions imposed on public transport ahead of the protest.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed authorities to ensure that there is no complete prohibition on the movement of Metro trains. It asked the government to allow Metro and other railway services to operate in a suitably regulated manner, keeping in mind the principle of proportionality.

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“We make it clear that no complete prohibition of movement of Metro should be imposed. The Solicitor General has fairly agreed to impress upon the authorities to reconsider the prohibition and allow Metro and other trains in such a regulated manner so that no inconvenience is caused to residents of Delhi, keeping in mind the principles of proportionality,” the court said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed to impress upon the authorities to reconsider the restrictions.

The court also directed authorities to give wide publicity to revised restrictions and advisories through newspapers, official websites and other platforms. Commuters must be informed about barricades, restrictions and alternative routes so that they can plan their journeys and avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

The bench clarified that the proceedings primarily concerned restrictions affecting ordinary citizens and their access to public transport. It also asked protest organisers seeking relief specifically concerning their right to protest and restrictions imposed on them to approach the court through an urgent plea.

Patiala House, Rouse Avenue Courts to Go Fully Virtual

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Delhi High Court has directed that all proceedings at the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes be held virtually on Saturday, October 10, even as all seven district court complexes in the capital remain open.

The CJP, led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, has called for a march to Delhi demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral processes and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, maintaining that the proposed demonstration will be peaceful.

According to a notification issued by the Delhi High Court on Friday, judicial officers at the two court complexes who are unable to reach their respective courts may also conduct proceedings online.

The notification further states that across all district courts in Delhi, no adverse orders shall be passed due to the non-appearance of litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons. Urgent matters are to be adjourned for a short date.

It also directs that all undertrial prisoners be produced through virtual mode only.

The notification was signed by Registrar General Reetesh Singh and issued by the High Court's General Administration-I Branch.

Delhi Police Denies Permission For CJP Protest

Delhi Police has denied permission for the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Nupur Prasad said applications seeking permission for demonstrations and other programmes at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days in advance. She also cited the party's previous failure to comply with police guidelines and undertakings, along with concerns relating to law and order, public safety and traffic management.

Police have further stated that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are in force in the area. Authorities have warned that legal action will be taken against those found violating the law.

Despite the denial of permission, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the party intends to proceed with the proposed demonstration. The protest is linked to the party's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision.

The question of restrictions on the demonstration remains distinct from the Supreme Court proceedings concerning the movement of ordinary citizens and the operation of public transport.

INDI Bloc MPs Begin March From Parliament, to Meet President Murmu

Members of Parliament belonging to the opposition INDI bloc on Friday began a march from the Parliament House towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The opposition leaders, carrying placards and raising slogans, sought an intervention from the President regarding electoral integrity and the conduct of the poll body.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the march, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha sharply criticised the poll watchdog, alleging institutional bias.

"The demand is the same as that of the entire country: to dismantle the entire structure of dishonesty, and Gyanesh Kumar is standing like a shield," Jha said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "All patriots are engaged in strengthening the country's democracy, regardless of whether they are members of any political party or not... I salute all the patriots who have come to the streets..."