‘Todo Pasa Por Algo’: Tennis Star Radhika Yadav’s Cryptic and Chilling Instagram Bio In Spanish Raises New Questions

Gurugram: The private Instagram account of national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav has resurfaced under police probe, days after she was shot dead by her father inside their Gurugram residence. The account, now a key focus in the ongoing investigation, has raised an important signal for police as they try to understand what led to the 25-year-old’s chilling murder in her own home. The bio of the account is something that has caught the attention in the ongoing investigation of Radhika’s murder case.

Radhika’s private account had 69 followers, followed 68, and featured 6 posts, a reflection of her controlled, quiet social media presence in a life her close friend described as “suffocating.” It resurfaced after her friend, Himaanshika Singh Rajput, tagged her in a photo tribute, bringing the account back into the public eye.

What Was Her Bio, and What Does It Mean?

The cryptic message has now become a crucial detail in the investigation, raising questions about what Radhika may have been hinting at in her final days, and whether she sensed the turmoil unfolding in her own family before the tragedy struck.

Radhika’s bio read: ‘Todo pasa por algo.’ The Spanish phrase translates to “Everything happens for a reason.”

Speaking out for the first time, Himaanshika painted a grim picture of Radhika’s personal life, saying the young athlete’s father obsessively monitored her movements, phone calls, and friendships. Dismissing rumours of any communal angle in the case, Himaanshika clarified there was no evidence of a “Love Jihad” narrative, and that Radhika rarely spoke to anyone outside her family.

Radhika’s father, 49-year-old Deepak Yadav, has confessed to the murder and is in police custody. The incident took place at the family’s double-storey residence in Gurugram’s upscale Sushant Lok area on Thursday, sending shockwaves across the country.

Once ranked 1999 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) standings, Radhika had played in tournaments earlier this year in Indore and Kuala Lumpur and achieved a career-high All India Tennis Association (AITA) U-18 ranking of 75, with a women’s singles ranking of 35 domestically. Despite her father’s opposition, she dreamt of becoming a social media influencer while running her own tennis academy. She often included her mother in her content, creating reels and fitness videos to showcase her dedication to her sport while assuring her family she would not tarnish their reputation.

But her aspirations clashed with her father’s resistance to her online presence, leading to increasing tensions at home.

In a crucial development, Gurugram Police have sent Radhika’s iPhone to the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Haryana (DITECH) for unlocking and data recovery, as even the family claims they do not know her phone’s password. Police hope to retrieve deleted data, call logs, and messages to understand who she was in contact with in her final days, and in what context.

Screenshots circulating on social media reportedly show Radhika expressing feelings of being “confined” and her desire to “live freely.” However, police officials say the full picture will only emerge once her phone is unlocked and analysed.