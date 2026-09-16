24-Year-Old Man Arrested for Strangling 32-Year-Old Wife to Death Over Marital Discord in Delhi’s Anand Parbat

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his wife in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, with police claiming to have solved the case within 16 hours through technical investigation and local intelligence.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding a suspected murder was received at PS Anand Parbat on September 14. A police team reached a room in Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar, where a 32-year-old woman was found lying unresponsive.

During the preliminary enquiry, police learnt that the woman was living with her husband, two minor daughters and her mother. Her 10-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she woke up around 3:45-4 am and saw her father near her mother, checking her breathing. The man then left the house, after which the girl noticed that her mother was not responding.

Police said no apparent external injury was initially visible on the woman's body, except nail-like marks on the left side of her neck. The Crime Team/FSL team inspected the scene and documented it.

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The woman was shifted to LHMC Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her body was subsequently preserved for postmortem examination.

Police said the circumstances of the incident and the minor daughter's statement raised suspicion against the woman's husband. Following this, FIR No. 517/2026 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at PS Anand Parbat on September 15.

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According to police, a sustained technical investigation, corroboration of available information and local intelligence led the team to Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, where the accused was traced and apprehended within 16 hours.

The accused has been identified as Chandrapal Bhati, 24, a resident of Wair, Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, police said the accused allegedly disclosed that he and his wife frequently quarrelled and had strained marital relations. He allegedly told investigators that he strangled his wife following an altercation.

Police said the accused has no previous criminal involvement that has come to notice so far.

Further investigation is underway.