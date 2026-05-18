24-Year-Old Telangana Student Killed in US Road Accident Near Chicago

Nalgonda: A 24-year-old Indian student pursuing her Master of Science (MS) degree in the United States was killed in a road accident on Saturday night, family members said. The deceased, identified as Navya, hailed from Chervugattu village in the Narketpalli Mandal of Telangana's Nalgonda district.

According to her family, the incident occurred when a speeding car collided with the vehicle while she was on her way home from a part-time job. The family members further revealed that they learned about the tragic mishap through Navya's friends in the US.

"Navya, 24, went to America two years ago to pursue her MS. We learned about the incident from her friends. They said she died after a speeding car hit their vehicle while she was going to a part-time job. We have informed Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and officials are coordinating with the US Embassy," said a family member of the deceased.

Navya was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Chicago in the United States. The accident took place on Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana, late Saturday night, as reported by a US media house, quoting Indiana State Police.

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According to the police, the crash occurred around 11:15 pm on the northbound I-65, about a mile south of the Crown Point exit. Responding troopers found a car blocking the centre and right lanes, while a red minivan had veered into a ditch on the right side of the roadway.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago confirmed the death of an Indian student, identified as Navya Gadusu, and expressed heartfelt condolences.

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"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family of the deceased. We are also in touch with friends and members of the community who are assisting those injured in the accident," the consulate said.

Three other people were injured in the accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that the minivan, carrying seven adults, was travelling in the right lane at an extremely slow speed of around 10 to 15 mph while following another vehicle experiencing mechanical problems.

Police said the driver of the car failed to realise how slowly the minivan was moving and attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision. However, the car struck the left side of the minivan, forcing it off the roadway and into a ditch. The vehicle with mechanical issues was not involved in the crash, the US media house reported.

Further investigation revealed that the minivan had only two front seats, while the remaining five occupants were seated on boxes of mangos without seat belts, police said.