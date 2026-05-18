'AIIMS Delhi Autopsy, Husband's Arrest': Twisha's Family Stages Protest Outside MP CM's Residence, Claims Bail Granted Due to Retd Judge's 'Influence'

New Delhi: Family members of content creator and former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma, the daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh, staged a demonstration outside Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence on Sunday, demanding justice in connection with her alleged suicide.

The protest began around 12:30 pm, with the family demanding a meeting with the Chief Minister. Gathered near the main gate of the CM’s residence, the protesting relatives appealed for justice and requested that Twisha's postmortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Delhi.

The family alleged that individuals connected to Twisha's in-laws are employed at AIIMS Bhopal, leading them to distrust the local investigation.

While officials at the Chief Minister's residence assured the family that their complaint would be forwarded to the CM, the protesters insisted on meeting him in person.

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What did the family accuse?

Accusing her husband- the son of a retired judge- and her in-laws of prolonged mental and physical abuse, Twisha's family also claimed her father-in-law is using his former judicial position to influence the case. Consequently, they have refused to perform her last rites until their demands are met.

What is the case?

Twisha Sharma, who was two months pregnant, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances.

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She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death. The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide.

It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair, as per reports.

Her family alleged that since her marriage on December 12, 2025, she had been facing mental and physical harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. A Special Investigation Team is currently probing Twisha's death and the allegations made by her family.

The family also refused to hand over the body to the in-laws after they demanded it.

They have accused the in-laws of murder and demanded a fair investigation into the case.

In-law get bail

While a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes her death and the family's claims, her father-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, secured anticipatory bail on Friday. Her husband, Samarth, has also applied for anticipatory bail, with a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

Allegations of Serious Lapses

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, alleged major lapses in the police investigation, pointing out that the FIR was only registered two days after her death and that no arrests have been made.

Expressing a complete loss of faith in the police-led SIT, the family is demanding a Supreme Court-supervised investigation.

Police Register FIR

The police registered an FIR early Friday morning under Sections 80 (dowry death), 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Notably, Section 80 carries a penalty ranging from seven years to life imprisonment.

Autopsy Findings Reveal Multiple Injuries

A postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was "antemortem hanging by ligature." However, the autopsy report also highlighted "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force) over other parts of the body."

Furthermore, forensic analysis of preserved blood and viscera samples ruled out concomitant intoxication, and nail clippings were saved for DNA profiling. The report additionally noted that the ligature material was neither present on the body nor submitted by the Investigating Officer for examination.

Major Police Blunder Exposed

In a significant investigation lapse, the Bhopal Police failed to send the belt allegedly used in the hanging to AIIMS during the initial post-mortem examination, dispatching it only at a later stage.

Because the belt was missing during the autopsy, forensic doctors were unable to correlate the ligature marks on Twisha's neck with the actual instrument of hanging. This critical omission ultimately prevented the scientific matching, measurement, and verification of the ligature marks.