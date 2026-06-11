25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead in Haryana's Hansi, Disturbing Visual Surfaces
The incident took place around 6 am near Fawwara Chowk in Hansi as the shocking visuals were captured on camera after the attackers fired around 10 rounds at the victim before fleeing the scene.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday morning in a brutal attack.
The victim, identified as Kapil, was outside his gym working out with a group of people when the bike-borne assailants opened fire at him.
The incident took place around 6 am near Fawwara Chowk in Hansi as the shocking visuals were captured on camera after the attackers fired around 10 rounds at the victim before fleeing the scene.
Further, Kapil sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot before medical assistance could arrive.
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Victim Running gym For Three Years
The deceased, Kapil, a native of Jind who had recently shifted his fitness centre to expand his business after three years in Hansi, had just entered into a love marriage before he was shot dead.
Following the incident, Kapil's family was devastated.
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The sudden killing has triggered grief and outrage among residents, who have demanded swift action against those responsible.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, local police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and forensic experts also reached the scene to collect evidence.
The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertain at the time of writing this report.
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