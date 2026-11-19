New Delhi: A 25-year-old Indian man was found dead inside a burning car in Canada's British Columbia, with homicide investigators suspecting that he was specifically targeted. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Sharma, a resident of Surrey, whose body was discovered inside the vehicle in the Langley area on October 29.

According to reports, emergency services received information about a vehicle fire in the Rawlison Crescent area of Langley at around 10:30 pm on October 29. Langley police officers and firefighters rushed to the spot to control the blaze. However, while attempting to extinguish the fire, emergency personnel discovered what appeared to be human remains inside the vehicle.

Following the discovery, police launched a homicide investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death. The case was subsequently taken over by Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is working alongside the Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), forensic teams and the British Columbia Coroners Service.

Investigators Suspect Targeted Killing

Preliminary findings have led investigators to believe that Sharma may have been deliberately targeted. However, the motive behind the suspected killing remains unclear, and authorities are yet to establish why he was killed or whether he had any personal disputes with anyone.

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Investigators are also examining whether Sharma was killed before the vehicle was set on fire and how many people may have been involved in the incident. They are working to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to his death and establish his movements and whereabouts before October 29.

According to investigators, Sharma had no criminal record and had limited known contacts in Canada. His relatively small social circle has prompted investigators to speak with his family members and acquaintances to understand his personal life, daily routine and activities before his death.

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IHIT Sergeant Freda Fong said investigators were working with Sharma's family and friends in Canada and overseas to gather information about his lifestyle and activities leading up to his death.

Police Seek CCTV Footage, Information

Canadian investigators have appealed to members of the public to share any information that could help establish the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death.

Police are particularly seeking CCTV footage and information about suspicious activity in and around Rawlison Crescent on the night of October 29. Investigators are also trying to identify people who may have been in contact with Sharma before his death.