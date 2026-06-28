Who Was Srinath Reddy? The 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Found Dead in London

New Delhi: A 25-year-old student from Kamareddy, Telangana, who had moved to the United Kingdom for his higher education, has been found dead under unexplained circumstances, according to his family's statement on Saturday.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as S. Srinath Reddy and he had been living in London for approximately 14 months to pursue his higher studies, according to his family.

Father seeks support

The student's father, Madhusudan Reddy, informed that the family has no information regarding the cause of his son's death and has requested both the Central and Telangana governments to assist in bringing his body home as quickly as possible.

The family mentioned that they last spoke with Srinath on the night of June 22, noting that nothing seemed amiss during their conversation.

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Birthday party in focus

Madhusudan Reddy stated that his son had reportedly been at a birthday celebration that night. A family relative, whose own son resides in London, mentioned that Srinath was allegedly discovered dead by his roommate on the morning of June 23.

The roommate allegedly informed friends that Srinath had died by suicide.

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The family reported that they only learned of the incident later through friends and acquaintances. Meanwhile, the UK authorities have not yet issued a public statement, and additional details concerning the circumstances of his death are not currently available.