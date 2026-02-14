26-Year-Old Junior Technician at IIT Kanpur Commits Suicide, Probe Underway

New Delhi: A 26-year-old junior technician at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur reportedly committed suicide in her campus accommodation on Saturday morning, and an investigation is currently underway said officials.

The deceased has been identified as Anju Kumari, daughter of Raj Nandan Ravidas and a native of Jadugoda in Jharkhand. She was posted as a junior technician at IIT Kanpur and was residing in Room No. 102, Type L quarters within the campus.

Body Found Hanging in Campus Quarters

According to police reports, her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room, and Anju had reportedly left her office late at night and returned to campus.

The incident came to light the following morning when her friend arrived at her residence to leave for work. The door was locked from the inside, and despite repeated knocking, there was no response. The IIT administration was informed immediately.

Advertisement

Police and Forensic Team Begin Probe

Following the information, the institute authorities contacted emergency services. A team from the Kalyanpur police station reached the spot and broke open the door. The woman was found hanging inside the room.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) West Kapil Dev Singh and a forensic team also arrived at the scene. The forensic team collected evidence from the room and seized the deceased’s mobile phone and diary for further examination.