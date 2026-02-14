MRI Scan Turns Fatal: 6-Year-Old Dies During Procedure in Greater Noida, Family Alleges ‘Negligence'

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy died during an MRI scan at a private diagnostic centre in Greater Noida.

The child’s family has accused the diagnostic centre of medical negligence, alleging that he died after receiving an “overdose of medication” before the procedure.

Child brought for MRI scan

The deceased has been identified as Garv Kasana and was brought to the healthcare centre for an MRI scan by his father, Prashant Kasana, a resident of Reelkha village.

According to the father, the child was given an injection before the scan, and the family has also alleged that a “heavy dose” was administered, which caused his condition to deteriorate during the MRI procedure, and when his condition did not improve, he was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, the family accused the diagnostic centre of serious negligence and demanded strict action against those responsible.