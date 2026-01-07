26-Year-Old Tech Professional Jumps From High-Rise Building in Bengaluru, Dies

Bengaluru: A 26-year old tech professional died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the 16th floor of a high-rise building in Bagalagunte on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nikshep Bangera, a native of Mangaluru, who was reportedly working from home and residing on the 20th floor of a private apartment complex, the Prince Town Apartments, along with his parents. He came down to the 16th floor of the building, this morning and jumped from there, which resulted in his death on the spot.

Police offers rushed to the scene promptly. Preliminary reports suggested that he was suffering from schizophrenia and clinical depression, which may have led to the alleged death by suicide. According to the police, he was undergoing treatment for the same.

India remains one of the countries with the highest number of suicides in the world, with the a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report stating that at least 1.71 lakh people had died by suicide in 2022 in India. Studies indicate that at least 50-90 per cent of the individuals who die by suicide suffer from mental health disorders.

A case has been registered at the Bagalagunte Police Station, and an investigation is underway. The body has been sent to the Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem.

If you, or someone you know needs support, please do not hesitate to reach out for help. TISS iCall: 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)