26 Years of Kargil Victory: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Kargil Heroes, Nation Remembers the Heroes Who Never Came Back

New Delhi: Kargil, an integral part of India, stands as a symbol of courage and sacrifice. This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Kargil War, a conflict that showcased the unmatched bravery and valour of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the nation's honour.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering the supreme sacrifice of the jawans who fought with remarkable courage during the 1999 war.

“Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute on X, saying, "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the day an unforgettable saga of courage and pride. In a message shared on X, he wrote, “‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ is an unforgettable day of pride and the saga of victory for our nation’s brave soldiers. In the year 1999, our soldiers, through ‘Operation Vijay,’ brought the enemy to their knees, setting an indelible example of indomitable courage and valor. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay tribute to all those brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the defense of the motherland. The nation will forever remain indebted to your sacrifice and dedication.”

To honour the memory of the fallen heroes, families of the martyrs gathered at Lamochen Viewpoint in Drass on Friday. The solemn ceremony saw emotional tributes and heartfelt memories shared by those who lost their loved ones in the war.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, participated in a padyatra and paid their respects to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 conflict. The event also saw the participation of students and local residents.

Family members recalled the last memories of their brave loved ones. Rajesh, the brother of a soldier who was martyred at Tiger Hill, recounted a moving memory, "My brother lost his life while serving the nation in the line of action at Tiger Hill. When we got news about the war, we wrote a letter to him, but he told us he wasn't involved in the action. After reading his diary, we learned he was in the war and lied to keep us from worrying. He wrote that he felt he wouldn't come down the hill and handed his diary to a friend before going up," Rajesh said.

Another family member, Surekha Shinde, expressed pride in her brother’s service, "My brother had been in service for five years before the war started. I feel proud coming to this place, and I thank the army for this invitation," she shared.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas ceremony at Lamochen Viewpoint served as a powerful reminder of the dedication and selflessness shown by Indian soldiers during the war.

Observed every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the day India successfully concluded Operation Vijay in 1999, reclaiming key strategic positions from Pakistani intruders in the high-altitude terrain of Kargil.

The war, which lasted over 60 days, ended in a decisive Indian victory. It is remembered for its remarkable military strategy, political restraint, and swift tri-services coordination. The Indian Armed Forces reclaimed positions that had been secretly occupied during the winter months.

The Indian Air Force's Operation Safed Sagar, launched on May 26, 1999, played a pivotal role. As the first major air operation in Kashmir since 1971, it demonstrated how air power, used with precision and within national boundaries, could significantly shift the momentum in a conflict.