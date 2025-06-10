Himanta Biswa Sarma's Big Claim: 2600 Suspicious Social Media Accounts Posting On Palestine And Assam Operated From Abroad

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stated that the state agencies have identified at least 2,600 social media accounts which write solely on Palestine and Assam and nothing else. As per his claims, these social media accounts, shockingly, were found to be operated from Islamabad, Riyadh, and Saudi Arabia. The chief minister claimed, "They tweet or post about only two topics—either Palestine or Assam, and nothing else."

CM Himanta's sensational revelation came up during his address in the state assembly. He later shared a video on his X handle of his address in the Vidhan Sabha, saying, “We have identified around 2,600 Facebook accounts that post only about Palestine and Assam. These accounts are operated from Islamabad, Riyadh, and Saudi Arabia.”

He also added, "They (social media accounts) don't even welcome Rahul Gandhi, but they welcome a particular leader from Assam. I have documents, and within 10 to 12 days, I will share information about some of these accounts with the press."

While making these sensational claims, Chief Minister Himanta asserted that he possesses concrete evidence and assured that further revelations would follow soon.

"This is against the indigenous Assamese people. I’m not saying that Muslims are not indigenous. When we say 'indigenous,' it is a secular definition. Whether it concerns indigenous Indians or Assamese, a very serious conspiracy has begun against us, and we must resist it through lawful means," Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.