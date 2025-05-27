26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Plotter Tahawwur Rana Seeks Permission From Court To Speak to Family

Tahawwur Rana, a key plotter of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and currently in judicial custody, has filed a petition before the Patiala House Court seeking permission to communicate with his family via phone call. In his petition, he has requested access to jail-provided facilities for family interaction, in accordance with regulations, according to news agency ANI.

The case will be heard tomorrow by the NIA Court, news agency IANS reported.

Earlier, a similar request made by Rana during his custody was rejected.

Rana, who was recently extradited from the United States, is facing prosecution by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his direct involvement in the planning and execution of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed the lives of over 170 people.

His judicial custody has been extended until June 6.

Rana's Role in the Mumbai Terror Attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a childhood friend of David Headley—a key conspirator in the 26/11 attacks—has been accused of providing support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and assisting Headley in carrying out terrorist activities in India. According to the NIA, Rana had prior knowledge of the plot to attack Mumbai and provided assistance to Headley, who was working closely with LeT operatives. The agency continues to investigate Rana’s involvement and is collecting evidence to build a strong case against him.

Investigation and Trial

The NIA has been probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks for several years. In 2011, a court in Chicago convicted him of providing material support to LeT and for his involvement in the Denmark terror plot. However, he was acquitted of charges related to the Mumbai attacks. The NIA subsequently sought his extradition to India to face trial for his alleged role in the 2008 attacks.