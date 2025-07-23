26/11 Mumbai Terror Plot Planning Began in 2005, Tahawwur Rana Set Up Corporate Front To Aid David Headley: Explosive Details of NIA Chargesheet

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made grave revelations in a supplementary chargesheet related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Wednesday. The chargesheet identifies Tahawwur Hussain Rana as a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which killed more than 170 people and shocked the nation.

The stated objective of the conspiracy was to wage war against the Government of India by orchestrating large-scale terror incidents designed to destabilize the country's sovereignty, integrity, and internal security.

According to the chargesheet, Tahawwur Rana played a crucial role in supporting terrorist David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American operative linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, by facilitating his reconnaissance missions across Mumbai.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Tahawwur Rana entered into a criminal conspiracy with Pakistan-based operatives to wage war against India, aiming to undermine the country’s unity and security and to strike terror among its citizens through coordinated violence.

To facilitate these plans, Tahawwur Rana set up and operated a corporate front, the Immigrant Law Centre in Mumbai’s Tardeo AC Market that posed as a legitimate business but lacked any real commercial activity.

It remained functional for more than two years. This office, the agency says, was used by David Coleman Headley to conduct reconnaissance of attack targets.

“The statements thus recorded lend further credence to the assertion that the Immigrant Law Centre, situated at Tardeo AC Market, Mumbai, owned and controlled by accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana (A-2), served as a front for David Coleman Headley (A-1) who was carrying out reconnaissance in connivance with other co-conspirators,” the chargesheet notes.

It added further, “Office remained operational for more than two years, solely due to the wilful financial and logistical assistance extended by accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana (A-2) to accused David Coleman Headley (A-1)."

During the investigation, Tahawwur Rana made multiple disclosures in police custody, leading to fresh leads. These are currently under further probe.

The agency has also issued Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLARs) to U.S. authorities to verify the disclosures made by the accused during police custody. The NIA believes the requested information could uncover additional evidence and help corroborate key claims made during the investigation.

Further developments are expected as authorities continue to pursue leads emerging from these disclosures.

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition to India Marks Crucial Breakthrough in Terror Probe

After prolonged legal proceedings, Tahawwur Rana was extradited from the United States to India in early 2025. His transfer followed a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in January, which rejected his appeal and cleared the way for his return to face trial.

Rana was formally taken into Indian custody on April 10, 2025, under a Non-Bailable Warrant issued by the Special NIA Court in Delhi. Authorities regard his arrest as a pivotal development in the investigation into one of India’s most devastating terror conspiracies.

Rana faces a slew of serious charges, including conspiracy to wage war against India, murder, and multiple offences related to terrorism and forgery. These charges are filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war), 302 (murder), 468 and 471 (forgery) as well as Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).