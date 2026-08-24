27 Children Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At Government School In Kota

Kota: At least 27 children fell ill after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at a government school in Rajasthan's Kota district on Monday.

According to officials, the children complained of headaches, dizziness, and vomiting shortly after eating the meal.

District Education Officer (DEO) Roop Singh Meena, who reached the medical college to oversee the treatment, stated that a medical team was immediately dispatched to the school to attend to the students.

"I was informed that about 27 children were feeling unwell and complaining of headaches. Upon learning that 10 to 12 of these children had been brought to the medical college, I came here as well. Four children had already been admitted, and a medical team was sent to attend to the others," Meena said.

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He further added, "They are currently under observation to ensure no one develops a serious condition. Initial treatment has been administered, and we are monitoring them to ensure their vitals remain normal and their condition does not deteriorate."

Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar also visited the hospital to meet the affected students and interact with the doctors. He assured that all children are currently stable and out of danger.

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"Currently, I am at the medical college. I just met all the children, and everyone is fine. They told me that they experienced vomiting and felt dizzy. Now, everyone is healthy," Dilawar told reporters.