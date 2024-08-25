Republic World
25 August 2024

29-Year-Old Arrested for Brutal Assault and Theft from Elderly Woman

Police said he stole around seven sovereigns of gold from her and was apprehended while trying to sell the ornaments.

29-Year-Old Arrested for Brutal Assault and Theft from Elderly Woman
A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old woman at her home in Kayamkukam. The accused, identified as Dhanesh from Kanakakunnu, is accused of sexually assaulting the elderly woman after throwing chilly powder at her on Saturday night.

According to police, Dhanesh also stole approximately seven sovereigns of gold from the victim and fled the scene after locking her inside and taking her mobile phone. Unable to reach out for help, the woman was discovered by neighbors the following morning, who then took her to the hospital and notified the authorities.

Police revealed that Dhanesh had targeted the woman knowing she lived alone in her house. He was apprehended while attempting to sell the stolen jewelry.

(With PTI Inputs)

