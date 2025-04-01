29-Year-Old History Sheeter Shot Dead by Police in Tamil Nadu

Madurai: A 29-year-old history sheeter wanted in connection with a murder among others was shot dead by police on Monday after he opened fire at them, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as V Subhash Chandra Bose.

According to J Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, police received information about the man and when they tried to arrest him initially near Perungudi, he gave them the slip and fled.

Police chased him down later and once again tried to apprehend him. During this process, he attacked two policemen with a sickle and also opened fire at a police inspector using a country made pistol, he said.

At this point, the police fired back in self-defense, aiming for his leg, but he collapsed, and the bullet struck his chest instead, Loganathan said.

He was promptly rushed to a nearby private hospital and then transferred to the Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, Loganathan informed reporters.