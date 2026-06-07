3 Air India Aircraft Damaged At Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 As Ground Equipment Breaks Loose In Sudden Storm

New Delhi: At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, a sudden spell of strong wind and rain left 3 Air India aircraft reportedly damaged on Sunday after ground support equipment broke loose and struck them. According to reports, the incident occurred at IGI Airport's Terminal 2, where the narrowbody planes were parked and not in service. The airport officials stated that all 3 aircrafts were immediately taken out of operation for inspection and repairs.

According to the airport operator, the weather turned without warning, with gusting wind powerful enough to shift heavy ground equipment from its parked positions. The equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo was moved by the storm and collided with the stationary aircraft. As per information, no passengers were on board at the time, and there were no reports of injuries to ground staff. The airport officials immediately rushed to the site to assess the damage and secure the area to prevent further accidents.

The officials stated that the aircraft on the tarmac, usually static and secure, became vulnerable as the wind picked up. The engineers and ground crews were called in to evaluate the extent of the damage while the airport reviewed its procedures for securing equipment during adverse weather.

Storm Shifts Equipment, Striking Parked Aircraft

The airport operator confirmed that the 3 Air India narrowbody aircraft were hit after ground support vehicles and machinery moved from their designated spots. “All three aircraft were taken out of operation after the collision,” the operator said, adding that safety checks were underway before any of the planes could return to service. The damage meant Air India had to adjust its flight plan for the rest of Sunday, with engineers working to bring the aircraft back online as soon as possible.

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The officials explained that the ground equipment involved belonged to Air India Engineering and IndiGo. The sudden inclement weather caused the machinery to roll and slide across the apron, making contact with the parked aircraft at Terminal 2.

The incident has also raised questions about how ground equipment is anchored during volatile weather, while the damaged aircraft were not carrying passengers. The airport staff and airline engineers spent Sunday examining the aircraft and the equipment to understand how far the vehicles had moved and what additional measures might be needed.

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